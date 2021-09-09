Happy Hartalika Teej 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 9. The tithi of the pious day according to the Panchang will begin from 2:33 am on September 9 and will go on till 12:18 AM on September 10. The shubh muhurat of the day will fall twice, once between 06:03 am and 08:33 am and the second between 06:33 PM and 08:51 PM. Married women observe a fast on this day for the well-being of their spouse. Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings for a happy and prosperous married life.

If you are celebrating Hartalika Teej 2021, here is a look at some messages through which you can send across greetings to your virtual family:

May this Teej light up hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

You can also extend the greetings of the day to your near and dear ones by sending these WhatsApp messages:

May your fast be successful so that you get your loving husband in all lives to come. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej! Hope the almighty continues to bless you and your family.

May the love between you and your husband be as pure and strong as Lord Shiva’s and Goddess Parvati’s. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you prosperity, love and abundance with your partner on Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej is a reminder that love knows no bounds. Happy Hartalika Teej to you!

