Happy Hartalika Teej 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 9. The tithi of the pious day according to the Panchang will begin from 2:33 am on September 9 and will go on till 12:18 AM on September 10. The shubh muhurat of the day will fall twice, once between 06:03 am and 08:33 am and the second between 06:33 PM and 08:51 PM. Married women observe a fast on this day for the well-being of their spouse. Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings for a happy and prosperous married life.
If you are celebrating Hartalika Teej 2021, here is a look at some messages through which you can send across greetings to your virtual family:
- May this Teej light up hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!
You can also extend the greetings of the day to your near and dear ones by sending these WhatsApp messages:
- May your fast be successful so that you get your loving husband in all lives to come. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- Happy Hartalika Teej! Hope the almighty continues to bless you and your family.
- May the love between you and your husband be as pure and strong as Lord Shiva’s and Goddess Parvati’s. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- Wishing you prosperity, love and abundance with your partner on Hartalika Teej!
- Hartalika Teej is a reminder that love knows no bounds. Happy Hartalika Teej to you!
