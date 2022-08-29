Happy Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY HARTALIKA TEEJ 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious celebrations in the Hindu religion. On this day married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. They observe a day-long fast for their husband’s long life. As per beliefs, unmarried girls observe a fast to get their desired spouse.

Women dress up and gather in groups to offer special prayers to the deities. According to the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapad month. This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 30. Here are messages, you can share with your loved ones on Hartalika Teej 2022.

Hartalika Teej: Wishes and greetings to share

1. I pray to Lord Mahadev to shower his grace and blessing upon you and your loved one on this auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej.

2. May your married life always remain happy, peaceful, and loving. Sending my best wishes for this holy day.

3. On this Hartalika Teej may Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati provide you with all the things you need to build a healthy and blissful relationship.

4. May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your husband. Happy Hartalika Teej!

5. On this auspicious occasion of Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bestow upon you immense joy and happiness. A very happy and blissful Teej!

6. May you find happiness, longevity, and prosperity in your marriage. A Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

7. May your love for your husband be as pure and powerful as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s. Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

8. May this Teej bring you happy times and fulfil your dreams for the coming year. Happy Hartalika Teej!

9. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

10. शिव जी की कृपा होगी,

मिलेगा मां पार्वती का आशीर्वाद,

जब मनाएं मिलकर सब हरियाली तीज का त्योहार,

तीज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

11. मेहंदी से सजे हुए हाथ,

खनकती चूड़ियों और घेवर की मिठास,

तीज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

