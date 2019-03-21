Happy Holi 2019: Healthy Sweet Dish You Can Dig into Without Counting Calories

Are you dying to taste some special desserts but the rise in calorie count is stopping you from digging into them? Well, for an easy solution to the problem, here is an easy DIY no-calorie dessert recipe you can try this Holi, which is both healthy and tasty.Sweet potato or shakarkandi is an excellent main ingredient for this dish as it is a rich source of Vitamin A and C and dietary fibres. Adding a dash of dry fruits will boost both the deliciousness as well as the health quotient of your halwa.Three medium-sized sweet potatoes, three to four cups low-fat milk, one tablespoon sugar substitute, one tablespoon ghee, one-quarter teaspoon cardamom powder, a little saffron, two tablespoons chopped almonds and pistachios: Put the washed sweet potatoes into a pressure cooker and let it whistle for 3 or 4 times. Alternately, heat the potatoes in a microwave on high power for 5 to 7 minutes. Once they have cooled down, peel and mash them.Next, heat some oil in a non-stick pan and sauté the mashed sweet potatoes for a couple of minutes. Add milk, a sugar substitute, cardamom powder and half a cup of water to the pan, leaving the mixture to simmer for a few minutes, being careful not to dry the contents out. Serve hot after adding saffron and dry fruits.