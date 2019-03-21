English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Holi 2019: Healthy Sweet Dish You Can Dig into Without Counting Calories
Craving for some Holi special desserts but the rise in calorie count is stopping you from digging into them?
Holi 2019
Loading...
Are you dying to taste some special desserts but the rise in calorie count is stopping you from digging into them? Well, for an easy solution to the problem, here is an easy DIY no-calorie dessert recipe you can try this Holi, which is both healthy and tasty.
SWEET POTATO HALWA
Sweet potato or shakarkandi is an excellent main ingredient for this dish as it is a rich source of Vitamin A and C and dietary fibres. Adding a dash of dry fruits will boost both the deliciousness as well as the health quotient of your halwa.
Ingredients: Three medium-sized sweet potatoes, three to four cups low-fat milk, one tablespoon sugar substitute, one tablespoon ghee, one-quarter teaspoon cardamom powder, a little saffron, two tablespoons chopped almonds and pistachios
Recipe: Put the washed sweet potatoes into a pressure cooker and let it whistle for 3 or 4 times. Alternately, heat the potatoes in a microwave on high power for 5 to 7 minutes. Once they have cooled down, peel and mash them.
Next, heat some oil in a non-stick pan and sauté the mashed sweet potatoes for a couple of minutes. Add milk, a sugar substitute, cardamom powder and half a cup of water to the pan, leaving the mixture to simmer for a few minutes, being careful not to dry the contents out. Serve hot after adding saffron and dry fruits.
SWEET POTATO HALWA
Sweet potato or shakarkandi is an excellent main ingredient for this dish as it is a rich source of Vitamin A and C and dietary fibres. Adding a dash of dry fruits will boost both the deliciousness as well as the health quotient of your halwa.
Ingredients: Three medium-sized sweet potatoes, three to four cups low-fat milk, one tablespoon sugar substitute, one tablespoon ghee, one-quarter teaspoon cardamom powder, a little saffron, two tablespoons chopped almonds and pistachios
Recipe: Put the washed sweet potatoes into a pressure cooker and let it whistle for 3 or 4 times. Alternately, heat the potatoes in a microwave on high power for 5 to 7 minutes. Once they have cooled down, peel and mash them.
Next, heat some oil in a non-stick pan and sauté the mashed sweet potatoes for a couple of minutes. Add milk, a sugar substitute, cardamom powder and half a cup of water to the pan, leaving the mixture to simmer for a few minutes, being careful not to dry the contents out. Serve hot after adding saffron and dry fruits.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics
- T-Series All Set to Overtake PewDiePie to Be the Biggest Channel on YouTube
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
- College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
- Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results