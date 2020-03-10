Happy Holi 2020: 7 Ways to Protect Your Skin from Harmful Colours
This Holi, make sure to protect your skin from harmful chemicals and damage by following 7 steps that will allow you to take care of yourself better.
A student reacts as fellow students throw coloured water in her face during the Holi celebrations. (Image: PTI)
Try fleeing, evading or restricting -- your friends and family members will do everything possible to paint you in varied hues this Holi on Tuesday. If you are worried about how many hours you have to put in to remove colours or how much damage will it cause to your skin or hair?
Fret not, here are some ways to shield yourself and enjoy the festival of colours to the fullest.
Oil your skin
It is always good to apply coconut, mustard or olive oil on your entire body and hair before you step out to play Holi. The oil prevents chemicals to damage your skin and hair. It also helps to wash off colours easily from your body resulting in minimum or no damage. If you have dry skin, make sure you damp your hair and skin at least an hour before playing Holi. Massaging your body with oil keeps it hydrated and prevents your hair to get rough.
Apply sunscreen
You are exposed to the sun most of the time when you are playing Holi. To prevent your skin from getting dry, dull and tan, apply sunscreen judiciously all over your body.
Sport sunglasses and hair cap
The eye gear will protect you from infections that usually happen after colours get into your eyes. Also, to protect your hair, wear a cap as it will help prevent any kind of roughness or damage to your locks.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of fluids, especially fresh and clean water. Try having lemonade, juices, buttermilk as it will keep you energized.
Opt for loose clothes
When you step out to play Holi, wear baggy clothes. Wet, fitting clothes may harm your skin as it constantly rubs to your body. It may then cause irritation, redness and itchiness.
Paint your nails
To protect your nails from getting damaged, apply a thick coat of dark nail paint.
Use herbal colours
The best way to prevent your skin from getting damaged is to play Holi with herbal colours.
Make this Holi safe and joyous by playing with dry colours as it is easy to remove and it causes less or no damage to your skin.
