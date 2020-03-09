Happy Holi 2020: WhatsApp Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Celebrate the Festival of Colour
To wish your near and dear ones on the occasion of Holi you can share the following messages.
People smear colors on each other during Rangbhari Ekadashi in the alleys of Varanasi. (Image: AP)
If you are way from friends and family on the festival of colours, it is likely that you are going to feel lonely. In such a situation, a Holi message from a loved one can really lift your mood.
Holi, which falls in the Hindu month of Phalgun, (February-March), celebrates the arrival of spring and end of winter. This year, Holi falls on March 10.
Holi signifies victory of good over evil and is also celebrated as thanksgiving for a good harvest. To wish your near and dear ones on the occasion you can send the following messages:
-- Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright colors of life. Enjoy the day fully. Happy Holi.
-- I wish this Holi all colors of rainbow make your life more colourful, joyful. Happy Holi.
-- Life is very beautiful and colourful, may this Holi add more love and color to your life and your family. Happy Holi.
-- Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi
-- May this Holi bring the ultimate colors of happiness in your life and excite you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Holi
-- Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi
-- Wishing you good health and prosperity. May God shower his blessings on you on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Happy Holi
-- It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi
-- Forgive your haters and ill-wishers and remember those who are near & dear to you with splashing colors. Happy Holi
-- The more the colour, the more the sweets, and the happier you be. Happy Holi
