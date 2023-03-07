CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :HoliPriyanka Chopra Diet PlanMen skincareWomens DayParenting
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Loved Ones
2-MIN READ

Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Loved Ones

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 08:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Happy Holi 2023 Date, wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues

Happy Holi 2023 Date, wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues

Happy Holi 2023: The festival of colours marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time to forgive and forget and to celebrate with loved ones

HAPPY HOLI 2023: IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Holi is one of the most joyful and colourful festivals celebrated in India and other parts of the world. It is known as the Festival of Colours, and it is celebrated by people of all ages, religions, and backgrounds. The festival marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time to forgive and forget and to celebrate with loved ones.

Happy Holi 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

Holi 2023: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Family and Friends:

1. May your life be filled with vibrant colours and may you be surrounded by happiness and love always. Happy Holi 2023!

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

2. Wishing you a Holi filled with joy and happiness. May the colours of the festival brighten up your life!

Happy Holi 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. May the festival of colours bring new opportunities and happiness to your life. Happy Holi to you and your family!

4. Let us come together to celebrate the festival of colours and spread love and happiness around us. Happy Holi to all!

5. May the colours of Holi fill your life with joy, blissfulness and happiness. Happy Holi to you and your family!

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. Let us forget our differences and come together to celebrate the festival of colours. Happy Holi 2023!

7. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the colours of Holi. Have a happy and colourful Holi!

8. Wishing you and your family a Holi filled with love, happiness, and good health. Happy Holi 2023!

9. May this Holi bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with joy and happiness. Happy Holi.

10. May the festival of Holi bring you success, prosperity, and happiness. Have an awesome Holi.

11. Colours are the smiles of nature. Happy Holi to you and your family!

12. The festival of Holi is a time to forget the past and embrace the present. Happy Holi 2023!

13. Let us celebrate the festival of Holi by spreading love and happiness around us. Holi Greetings!

14. The colours of Holi remind us that life is beautiful and full of colours. Happy Holi to All.

15. May your Holi celebration this year be the most memorable one. Happy Holi to your family.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. art and culture
  2. Happy Holi
  3. holi
  4. Holi 2023
  5. lifestyle
first published:March 07, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 08:30 IST
Read More