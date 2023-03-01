Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

HAPPY HOLI 2023: IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The most vibrant Indian festival Holi is round the corner and the people have already started planning for the celebration. Holi, which falls on the Pratipada Tithi of the Hindi month of Chaitra, will be celebrated on March 8 this year. The festival is celebrated to rejoice the arrival of spring and mark the end of winter. The festival of colours signifies the victory of good over evil. People paint each other in different colours and celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

To keep the spirit high, you can send some amazing happy Holi wishes, messages and quotes to greet your friends, family, relatives and colleagues.

HAPPY HOLI 2023: WISHES AND SMS

1. Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright colors of life. Enjoy the day fully. Happy Holi.

2. I wish this Holi all colors of rainbow make your life more colourful, joyful. Happy Holi.

3. Life is very beautiful and colourful, may this Holi add more love and color to your life and your family. Happy Holi.

4. Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi

5. May this Holi bring the ultimate colors of happiness in your life and excite you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Holi

दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को भेजें मैसेज व इमेज, कहें-‘हैप्पी होली’

6. होली आई है…

ढेर सारे रंग और खुशियां लेकर आई है

होली की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं

रंगों की बौछार, अपनों का प्यार

यही है प्यारे होली का त्यौहार

Happy Holi 2023

7. रंग लाएं आपके जीवन में खुशियों की फुहार

आनंद से भरा हो ये होली का त्यौहार

Happy Holi

8. प्यार का रंग, अपनों का संग

कभी न पड़े आपकी खुशियों में भंग

होली की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं

खुशियों से भर जाए आपकी झोली ,

मेरी तरफ से आपको मुबारक हो हैप्पी होली

9. पिचकारी की धार,गुलाल की बौछार

अपनों का प्यार, यही है रंगों का त्योहार,

HAPPY HOLI WISHES IN TELUGU

10. ప్రతీ సీజన్లో కలర్స్ మారుతాయి. ప్రతీ రోజులో రంగులుంటాయి. జీవితం రంగులతో నిండిపోవాలి. హోలీ శుభాకాంక్షలు

11. ఈ సంవత్సరం మీ కుటుంబంలో స్వీట్ కలర్ఫుల్ మెమరీస్ మిగిలిపోవాలి. హ్యాపీ హోలీ.

HAPPY HOLI 2023 WISHES IN TAMIL

12. நிறம் எவ்வளவு அதிகமாக இருக்கிறதோ, அவ்வளவு இனிப்புகள் அதிகமாகவும், மகிழ்ச்சியாகவும் இருக்கும். ஹேப்பி ஹோலி.

13. காற்றில் உள்ள வண்ணங்களை தூக்கி எறிவோம், சிறிது காதல் வண்ணத்துடன் நம் காதலை புதுப்பிப்போம். ஹேப்பி ஹோலி.

HAPPY HOLI WISHES IN MARATHI

14. भिजू दे रंग आणि अंग स्वच्छंद,

अखंड उडू दे मनि रंगतरंग

व्हावे अवघे जीवन दंग

असे उधळू आज हे रंग

हॅपी होळी!!

15. प्रेम, आनंद, सौहार्द आणि विश्वासाच्या रंगात रंगते होळी

रंगीत होळी आणि धुलीवंदनाच्या तुम्हाला हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!!

WISH YOUR DEAR ONES IN KANNADA

16. ಸಂತೋಷದ ಪೆಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಯಾವಾಗಲೂ ತುಂಬಿರಲಿ, ಹೋಳಿಯ ಸುಂದರ ಬಣ್ಣಗಳು ಅಲ್ಲಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಲಿ.

ಯಾವಾಗಲೂ ಸಂತೋಷವಾಗಿರಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಹೋಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ

ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

17. ಈ ಹೋಳಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನವನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಬಣ್ಣಮಯವಾಗಿಸಲಿ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತೋಷ ಹೆಚ್ಚಲಿ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಹೋಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ

ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

HAPPY HOLI 2023 WISHES AND GREETINGS

18. Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi

19. Wishing you good health and prosperity. May God shower his blessings on you on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Happy Holi

20. It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi

21. Forgive your haters and ill-wishers and remember those who are near & dear to you with splashing colors. Happy Holi

22. The more the colour, the more the sweets, and the happier you be. Happy Holi

23. Wishing you and your family success, happiness and prosperity this Holi and always! Have a colorful and joyous Holi!

24. May all the seven of the rainbow bring cheer in your life. Happy Holi!

25. This Holi, stay safe and stay home. Have a great day with family and friends. Happy Holi!

26. Colors of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love - may all be yours. Happy Holi!

27. I may not meet you everyday but you are always on my mind! Happy Holi!

28. Life is wonderful and colourful. May this Holi add more love and colour to your life and your family. Happy Holi.

31. Let’s throw out the colours in the air, and renew our love with a bit of romantic colour. Happy Holi.

33. Play safe, eat healthily and stay cheerful. This is my wish for you. Happy Holi my dear friend.

41. Happy Holi! Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time.

42. May your life be as colourful as the festival itself or even more. Happy Holi.

43. Wishing you all a blessed and Happy Holi. Have a fantastic and colourful Holi festival this year.

44. Let’s fill each other with the colour of Holi and the deepest shade of love. Happy Holi, my love.

45. Happy Holi 2021! I wish you a colourful day with all kinds of colour, love, and happiness.

46. I wish that this year Holi brings every moment with happiness. May God bless you and your family. I wish you a very happy Holi.

47. Wishing you all good health and prosperity. May God shower us with His blessings on the occasion of Holi.

48. May the drumbeats and colour bring out the best in you! Enjoy this festive colour with your dear ones. Happy Holi.

49. Wishing you health, prosperity, and blessings from the gods. May you be as colourful as the festival itself. Happy Holi 2021.

50. Wishing you Holi filled with bright colours, water balloons, delicious gujias, and melodious songs. Enjoy the best festive with your dear ones.

