Happy Hug Day 2020: WhatsApp Quotes, Wishes and Greetings for Your Loved One

A warm hug is the best way to express your affection towards your loved one. The week of love has already begun from Friday, February 7 this year.

Starting from Rose Day, to Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day to finally, Valentine's Day, the week is the time to express your love and spend time with the one you adore the most. When you truly love a person, all you need is warm embrace from them and life seems better.

Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. On the love-filled occasion, here are some quotes and messages to share with your beau:

-- A hug can vanish all my fears away and can also show my love and affection towards you. Happy Hug Day!

-- Sending you today a hug from across the miles so warm and tight, the distances would disappear and you'd know how much I love you!

-- No matter where you are, I'll always find my way to Hug you tight and shower you with passionate kisses.I love only you, Sweetheart.! Wishing my dear a very Happy Hug Day.

-- I am sending you a gift which I will be happy to receive back from you. Sending a warm hug to my beloved.Happy hug day sweetheart!

-- Sending your way a warm HUG, to let you know that I am thinking of you. You really mean alot to me! Happy Hug day to you too dear.

-- There is one gift which can't be given without taking it back ...That is why I give you a Hug which can't be given without taking it back. Happy Hug Day.

-- Whenever you are feeling low, just come to me my arms would always be open to embrace you. Happy Hug Day!

-- Happy hug day, you are my love and I can’t live without you. A lovely hug to my darling from a distance across.

-- Regardless of where you are, I’ll generally discover my path to hug you tightly and shower you with my kisses. I cherish every moment spent with you. Happy Hug Day!

-- One word can end a fight, One hug can start a friendship, one smile can bring Unity, One Person can change your entire life! Happy Hug Day

