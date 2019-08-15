Happy Independence Day 2019: WhatsApp SMS, Quotes, Wishes to Share on August 15

On August 15, 2019, India is celebrating 73 years of freedom from the British rule. On this day, in the year 1947, India claimed its freedom after being a British colony for over 200 years. The Independence Day celebrates the unity in diversity. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The duration of the 21-gun salutes coincides with the length of the national anthem which is 52 seconds.

As the nation soaks into the spirit of freedom and liberty, you can share these WhatsApp, Facebook messages and quotes with your countrymen:

-- We should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality. We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave! Happy 73rd Independence Day!

-- Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Let be freedom in mind, soul & body. Faith in your words & pride in you nature. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day.

-- Celebrate the freedom & rejoice in the spirit of independent India. May this Independence Day fulfill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy 73rd Independence Day.

-- Independence is among the most valuable gifts one can benefit from. This day God granted this gift to our freedom fighters. Let’s celebrate the day with love and peace. Happy Independence Day,

-- No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. This Independence Day takes a pledge to contribute towards the perfection of your country, to make India a better place. Happy Independence Day.

-- Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let’s never take it for granted! Happy Independence Day!

-- Take a stand against evil, corruption & terrorism, for we belong to India, a nation of pride & we will thus say. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai, Sab Hai Bhai Bhai. Jai Hind!

-- Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, fly in glory, moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day!

-- Freedom is the most precious thing in every human’s life. No one has a right to take it away, and we need to do everything to protect our society from cruelty and violence. Happy Independence Day!

-- My love for my nation is worthiness. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special happy Independence Day!

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.