Happy Independence Day 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes and Photos to Wish Your Family and Friends

Happy Independence Day 2020: We take a look at patriotic quotes, WhatsApp status messages, photos and SMS as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on August 15. On this day in 1947, India got freedom from the tyrannical British rule. Independence Day is commemorated by hoisting the national flag and organising cultural programmes across the country.

However, the centre of attraction has always been the flag hoisting and an address to the nation by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort. This year, celebrations are expected to remain subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As people are advised to refrain from gathering in large numbers to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they can wish their friends and family on WhatsApp. Here are some of the WhatsApp messages and wishes that you can share on Independence Day.

1. Can you imagine a day without a right to be free? It is integral to our existence. So, let’s celebrate our Independence Day!

2. We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

3. Freedom is the way God intended us, it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

4. Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

5. My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

6. Let's salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

7. Freedom doesn't see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here's to a wonderful Independence Day!

8. Here's to the future full of understanding, appreciation and gratitude. Happy Independence Day!

9. Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day!

10. May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!