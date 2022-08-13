Happy Independence Day 2022: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, SLOGANS: One of the largest democracies in the world, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15. This day marks the historic occasion as India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers.

This year, the government of India has organised several events under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, with the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’. To mark the day, the government has also aimed to hoist 200 million tricolours.

As we celebrates the historic day, share these Independence Day wishes, messages and quotes with your near and dear ones or simply put them up on your social media handles.

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: WISHES

1. We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

3. Let’s keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day 2022!

4. A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence! Jai Hind!

5. We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day 2022!

6. Freedom does not come without a price, and neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day 2022!

7. Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

8. To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

9. The tribute will always be less for our freedom fighters but the salute to all will never be less. Saluting the entire nation, Happy Independence day 2022!

11. Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

12. Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day!

13. May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

14. No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

15. Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

16. Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

INDEPENDENCE DAY QUOTES:

18. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

19. “Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

20. “You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

21. “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

22. “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

23. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

24. “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” — Sarojini Naidu

25. “May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!” – Sardar Bhagat Singh

26. “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

27. “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” – Bhagat Singh

28. “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

29. “If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” – Chandra Shekhar Azad

30. “We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” – Indira Gandhi

31. “Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself.”- Jawaharlal Nehru

33. “At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: MESSAGES

34. Today we cherish the ones who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we were blessed to have it. Let’s appreciate everything we have and celebrate our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2022.

35. Well someone said, god just made the nation we made castes, creeds, race, religion, wars, hatred and love. Hope this Independence is as democratic as we talk.

36. Remember– united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!

37. On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

38. Every citizen should have a sense of belonging wherever they find themselves. May all our politicians rise to the great task of building trust between the people and the nation so we can have peace and stability in our country. Here’s wishing everyone a happy freedom day celebration!

39. Remembering our past is extremely important. But we also have to think about building our future. Let’s do everything to keep our freedom and carry it through the years. Happy Independence Day!

41. Today we celebrate the glory of freedom. We don’t understand the value of it until we lose it, so let’s remember about that and never let it go. Joy to the nation. Happy Independence Day!

42. Today is the day we pay our respects to our beautiful nation. We have a rich culture and heritage, so let’s celebrate it today. May this Independence Day be special for you and your loved ones.

43. Your contribution towards making the country better and stronger is very important. We need to be mindful of how our actions and inactions affect other people’s wellbeing. Let’s strive towards achieving a bright future. Happy Independence Day! Have a fun-filled celebration!

44. The future, progress, and development of our great country do not depend solely on technological advancements but on how we build social cohesion and trust between our nation and its people. Let’s continue building a great nation, which we can all rely on and be proud of. Happy Independence Day!

45. Freedom is the most precious thing in every human’s life. No one has a right to take it away, and we need to do everything to protect our society from cruelty and violence. Happy Independence Day!

46. Let us be mindful of everything we can do for our nation to make it a place of wealth, peace, and happiness. Here’s wishing you and your family a safe and happy Independence Day!

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: GREETINGS

48. Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

49. My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

50. Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

51. Here’s to the future full of understanding, appreciation and gratitude. Happy Independence Day!

53. Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day!

54. May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

55. Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day!

56. It is a great time for you to show the act of freedom. Make yourself known. Never follow others footsteps, free yourself, after-all you are independent! Happy Independence Day.

57. As you celebrate this day, always have it in mind that no nation is perfect and it can only be made perfect by me and you. Happy independence, proud to be a citizen!

58. Our freedom fighters had a dream for the country. Let us realize that dream by working hard for the development of our motherland. Happy Independence Day!

59. Our freedom fighters gave us a great lesson. Never to lose hope no matter how tough the situation is. Happy Independence Day! Today we are free because of the efforts of our freedom fighters. We promise that we will always cherish our freedom. Happy Independence Day!

60. Thank God, I was born in free India. This is because of the sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

61. Let’s never forget the price that was paid for our freedom. Let’s do our bit to make our homes a better place. Something to live for and legacy to die for. Happy Independence!

62. Freedom is truly expensive. It was won by the blood of thousands of our fallen heroes. May we always reflect on their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

63. Be a beacon of hope today. Uphold civil rights. Resist corruption. Stand firm for what is right and just. Be a true ambassador of your nation. Happy Independence day!

64. Truly, the best way to celebrate your country’s independence is by being a patriotic citizen. Happy Independence Day.

65. We need more people like you who are loyal and honest in this country. Happy Independence Day to the most inspiring person I’ve ever met!

66. Today is a day to feel proud of being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

67. It doesn’t matter who we are, what matters is our contribution to the betterment of the country. Happy Independence Day!

68. Our forefathers taught us to keep our heads high. Let us make a pledge that we will never again become slaves. Happy Independence Day!

69. Sacrificing its own life for the country requires a lot of courage, but doing something good for the country only requires a will. Happy Independence Day!

70. By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence Day is a good time to think who we are and how we got here. Happy Independence Day 2022.

71. On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy Independence Day.

72. This Independence Day, let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.

73. Freedom is something that money can’t buy, it’s the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2022.

74. It makes my heart beat with pride, to see the colors of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joys all around. May the glory of Independence Day be with you forever. Happy Independence Day!

75. Can you imagine a day without a right to be free? It is integral to our existence. So, let’s celebrate our Independence Day!

