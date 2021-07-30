Happy Friendship Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

While International Friendship Day is observed on July 30, in India the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India, which occurs on August 1 this year. It is a day when people get together with their friends to appreciate each other and the relationship that they have. Friendship is what keeps us going no matter how old or young we are. They are constantly around to lighten the atmosphere when tensions are high or to serve as an emotional facilitator when we need to vent about our life’s woes.

No matter the circumstances, one can always rely on one’s friends. The feeling of reciprocating this friendship is one of the best in the world, and nothing else can take over that feeling.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2021: WISHES AND MESSAGES

Friendship is sweet when it’s new, sweeter when it’s true, but it’s sweetest when it is you! Love you my Joy! Happy Friendship Day!

Our friendship will last as long as stars twinkle in the sky, till the water runs dry & till the day I die. Happy Friendship Day!

The memories of friendship last even if contact is lost. Thank you for being in my life dear friend. Happy Friendship Day!

On this Friendship Day, I wish you peace and love wherever you go. Happy Friendship Day!

You have always overlooked my failures and tolerated my success. I guess this is what a true friend is like. Happy Friendship Day!

A friend is not a best friend until they start insulting you on a daily basis.

Hugs and more hugs are sent to you my special friend wishing you much happiness.

If good memories were wishes, then all of our wishes would come true my friend.

You are like the candle that brightens up the room. Many happy days are wished for you this Friendship Day.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2021: QUOTES

“Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joy, and dividing our grief." - Joseph Addison

“On this Friendship Day keep in mind the power of your smile, it is the first step in making new friends." - Catherine Pulsifer

“Good friends help you to find important things when you have lost them… your smile, your hope, and your courage." - Doe Zantamata

“Silence makes a real conversation between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." - Margaret Lee Runbeck

“Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here