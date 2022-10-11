CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos and WhatsApp Status to Share

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 06:05 IST

United Nations

Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your siblings, friends, family, friends, relatives and colleagues

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL CHILD 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year on October 11, the world celebrates International Day of the Girl Child. The United Nations designated this day to raise awareness about the importance of equal opportunity for girls, girls’ health, and girls’ safety and protection. They wanted to show that girls had more power and potential than the world realizes.

As per the official website, “In 2022, we commemorate the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl (IDG). In these last 10 years, there has been increased attention on issues that matter to girls amongst governments, policymakers and the general public, and more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)
Here are some International Girl Child Day quotes, wishes, and messages on the day:

1. “On the occasion of International Day of the Girls Child, let us recognize the rights of girls and also the problems they face around the globe to give them a better life, a better future.”

2. “International Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.”

Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)
3. “It has been a long a girl child has been discriminated against. It has been a long that they have been suffering. Let us get their honour back and make it a Happy International Day of the Girls Child.”

4. “World will be a better place to live the day girl child is as happy as the other gender. Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true. Happy International Day of the Girls Child.”

Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)
5. “May this world become a safer and happier place for the girl children to live happily. Warm wishes on International Girl Child Day.”

