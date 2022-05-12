Happy International Nurses Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Wish the Medical Fraternity

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12. This day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is hailed as the founder of modern nursing. This year the theme for International Nurses Day is “A Voice to Lead—Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health."

Nurses, among other medical professionals, have become heroes for doing a compassionate job of saving and curing patients since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the planet.

To honour their selfless contribution to our society, here are some warm wishes, quotes, and messages you can send to them on International Nurses Day 2022:

International Nurses Day Quotes:

1. “The most important practical lesson that can be given to nurses is to teach them what to observe." - Florence Nightingale

2. “Caring is the essence of nursing."- Jean Watson

3. “A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope."- Carrie Latet

4. “Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and care without even a prescription." -Val Saintsbury

5. “The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest."- William Osler

6. “Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the joy, every day, while we are ‘just doing our jobs." -Christine Belle

Messages for International Nurses’ Day

1. Happy Nurses Day to all the wonderful nurses of the world! The dedication you show towards your job is marvellous and praiseworthy.

2. Wishing a Happy Nurses Day to our modern day Florence Nightingale! Thank you for blessing us with your love and care.

3. Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends for the patients instead of going to the movies!

4. Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

5. Happy Nurses Day to the cutest and most caring nurse ever born in this world. You’re an angel in human form.

6. Happy International Nurses Day 2022! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

