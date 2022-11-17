Why Do We Celebrate International Students’ Day? Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages to Share

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS’ DAY: International Students’ Day is commemorated on November 17, in memory of the bravery of thousands of students in Prague who fought for the right to higher education. The Nazi forces occupied the Czech Republic in 1939 and executed nine protesters without trial and sent over 1,200 students to concentration camps. It was a great loss of life. Even today several countries see the struggle with the right to education and peaceful protest.

International Students’ Day, is commemorated with the aim to protect the rights of the youth. This includes not only the right to education but making them understand the importance of raising their voices for their rights. Read on to find wishes, messages, and quotes to share:

International Students’ Day: Wishes

Warm wishes to you on International Students’ Day. You have infinite potential, even if you don’t realise it.

It is not a good teaching skill that makes a teacher great. It is students who turn a teacher into a master. Happy International Students’ Day.

The success and prosperity of a student is the achievement of their teachers and instructors. Your efforts are sure to make your teacher proud of you. Happy International Students’ Day!

Till we are living, we are learning. That makes us all students our entire lives. Happy International Students’ Day to everyone.

Dream a lot. Work even harder. Then one day, all your dreams will transform into reality. Happy International Students’ Day!

Don’t think about mistakes, focus on your efforts. This is the biggest thing a student does. Lots of wishes on International Students’ Day!

International Students’ Day: Messages

Students are the future and backbone of any society. You have a big responsibility on your shoulders. Understand it well and play your role faithfully. Happy International Students’ Day!

There is no shortcut to success and therefore, you must never compromise on your dedication. Happy International Students’ Day to you!

When you look back on your life, there are a few things you are always going to miss. One of those things is to live life as a student. No matter how boring it looks now, it will be the most wonderful phase of life. Happy International Students’ Day!

Student life is all about exploring new ideas and working on it to bring inventions. Happy International Students’ Day!

Each day, each effort will bring you closer to your goals. Keep working hard every day to enjoy the fruits of your efforts in life. Best wishes on International Students’ Day.

Being a student is great as there are so many new things in the world to learn about. Happy International Students Day to you!

International Students’ Day: Quotes

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” – Malcolm X

“The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you.” – B.B. King

“The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited.” – Plutarch

“Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.” – Minor Myers Jr

“Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.” – Vince Lombardi

