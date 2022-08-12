Happy International Youth Day 2022: Images, Messages, Wishes and Quotes to Share with Your Group

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: International Youth Day is observed on August 12 to spread awareness and highlight the problems faced by the youth across the world. The World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon recommended commemorating this day to the UN General Assembly. It was in 1999, that the United Nations decided to mark this special day on August 12.

It is celebrated through campaigns, events, concerts, etc to create awareness about the socio-political and social-economic issues youth are facing. This year the theme of the day is “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a world for all ages.” Here are the wishes, messages and quotes that you can share to create awareness.

International Youth Day: Wishes

The youths are the legends of tomorrow And the appreciate dependably welcome the saints of today. Happy International Youth Day!

To find joy in work is to discover the fountain of youth. Happy International Youth Day!

International Youth Day is a reminder that you are competent, smart and motivated to do things you want… Never surrender to a situation… Best wishes on this wonderful day!

International Youth Day: Messages

The energy and talent of the youth of our country are unmatched. We all are hopeful that with your efforts, you are going to lead our nation to new heights. Happy International Youth Day.

On the occasion of International Youth Day, promise yourself to become a responsible youth… to work for the development and brighter future of the country. May you always shine bright!

The vigour and power of youth are unmatched. Make the most of this time for the good of your family and your country. Sending best wishes on International Youth Day to you.

International Youth Day: Quotes

“Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”- APJ Abdul Kalam

“Youth offers the promise of happiness, but life offers the realities of grief.”- Nicholas Sparks

“Sometimes, it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.” ― Nelson Mandela

