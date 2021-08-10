Happy Islamic New Year 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Hijri New Year 1443

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar. Also known as Hijri New Year, the Islamic calendar has 354 or 355 days. As compared to the Gregorian calendar, it is roughly 11 days shorter. The Islamic New year commences with Muharram, which is considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, and ends with Dhul al-Hijjah, as the name suggests it is the month in which devotees go for Hajj.

This year, the Hijri New Year is slated to commence on today, August 10. The moon-sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said that the first day of Muharram 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin) will be on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

On this day, here are some images, messages and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year.

May Allah Almighty shower his blessing on the Muslim Ummah and all Islamic countries. 1443 Mubarak.

May all the praises and thanks be to Allah to whom belongs all that is in heavens and on the Earth. Have a blessed Muharram

Sending you prayers for you and your family’s well being. Happy Hijri New Year.

