Happy Islamic New Year 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Hijri New Year

HAPPY ISLAMIC NEW YEAR 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar. Also known as Hijri New Year, the Islamic calendar has 354 or 355 days. As compared to the Gregorian calendar, it is roughly 11 days shorter. The Islamic New year commences with Muharram, which is considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, and ends with Dhul al-Hijjah, as the name suggests it is the month in which devotees go for Hajj.

The first month of the calendar is one of the four most important months for Muslims. Only second to the month of Ramadan, the first month, Muharram, is considered the holiest. This year, Muharram which is beginning on the evening of July 29, will end at sundown on August 28.

On this day, here are some images, messages and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

1. I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year.

2. May Allah Almighty shower his blessing on the Muslim Ummah and all Islamic countries. 1443 Mubarak.

3. May all the praises and thanks be to Allah to whom belongs all that is in heavens and on the Earth. Have a blessed Muharram

4. Sending you prayers for you and your family’s well being. Happy Hijri New Year.

5. Let’s all pray to Allah for a New Year that brings happiness, peace, and the removal of all evil from the world. May this year bring about positive changes for all life on Earth. Happy Islamic New Year!

