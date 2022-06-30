Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY JAGANNATH RATH YATRA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Jagannath Rath Yatra is organised every year from the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. On this day large numbers of devotees gather for the yatra to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the incarnation of God Vishnu. His elder brother Balbhadra (Balaram), and sister Subhadra are also worshiped. In the yatra, three big wooden chariots are pulled by the people through the streets of Puri to the Gundicha temple.

This festive event is very significant for Hindus and people extend greetings to their loved ones on Jagganath Yatra. We have put together a list of wishes that you can easily share with anyone. Take a look:

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Wishes and Greetings

1. On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, and good health.

2. May Lord Jagannath bless you all with success, happiness, and prosperity. Jai Shri Jagannath!

3. Happy Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless you with wealth and happiness.

May you and your family remain happy and gather enough strength to fight all the evils. Wishing you all the best for the Rath Yatra.

4. May Lord Jagannath provide all the best things to your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Rath Yatra.

5. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I wish that our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath

6. May Lord Jagannath bless everyone with peace and prosperity. Let us carry the Rath of our lives by diminishing all the evils inside us.

7. Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.