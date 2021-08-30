Happy Janmashtami 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Krishna Janmashtami Amid COVID-19

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated every year with great fervour and excitement across the nation. The day also marks the birthday of Lord Krishna who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is also said to be the Purna Avatar or the complete manifestation of the supreme cosmic energy. While this year, the pandemic has lessened the joy of the festival, one can celebrate the day by staying indoors. Besides organising puja and other festivities like Dahi handi, you can also greet your loved ones with these love-filled Krishna Janmashtami images, wishes and quotes shared here.

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna enhance each moment of your life… this Janmashtami… and always!

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

On this holy occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

May this auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Janmashtami to you.

May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!

May the flute of Lord Krishna guide your path towards an accomplished and fulfilled life and invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing everyone Happy Janmashtami.

This Janmashtami, let’s celebrate the birth of Kanha Ji with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!

May Lord Krishna gives you the best of health, fulfil all your wishes and bless you with love, happiness and laughter. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

