Happy Kajari Teej 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

HAPPY KAJARI TEEJ 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Kajari Teej also known as Kajali Teej, is celebrated widely in the northern part of India. It is mainly celebrated by women in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan on the Tritiya or the third day of Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival, this year, falls on August 14.

It is said to believe that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day will bring prosperity in life. To wish your loved one on this auspicious day, here are some wishes and messages you can send:

Happy Kajari Teej: Wishes

Here’s wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the joyous day of Kajari Teej May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej! May your marriage be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Kajari Teej! Teej is the last sign of love which can complete the love relation. As women are celebrating the strong bond of marriage, wishing you a good life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Teej 2022! May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

Happy Kajari Teej: Greetings

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej. May Mahadev and Mata Parvati bless you and your spouse with their choicest blessings on the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej. On the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej, may Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your spouse with happiness, peace, good health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Hariyali Teej to all beautiful women! May this Teej brings love and happiness to your lives! May your prayers be answered by Goddess Parvati and you have a divine day! Happy Hariyali Teej!

