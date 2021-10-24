Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Karva Chauth

Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Karwa Chauth, also referred to as Karak Chaturthi, is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Kartik month as per the Purnimant calendar and Ashwin month as per the Amavasyant calendar. The names of the Hindi months might differ, but the festival is observed on the same date as per the English calendar.

The festival is quite significant for Indian women. Not only married but unmarried women too observe a day-long fast on Karwa Chauth. The married women pray for their husband’s wellbeing while unmarried women pray to get desired life partner.

Celebrate this day by sending these heartwarming wishes, messages and quotes to your loved ones:

Happy Karwa Chauth to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. May all your come true!.

May this auspicious day make the bond of your marriage stronger than ever! Happy Karwa Chauth.

This is the festival of eternal love and devotion. Here’s wishing you and your husband, good health, wealth, and prosperous life ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth.

May the sight of the full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true.

Love, Laughter and Good Luck. May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you all. Happy Karwa Chaut.

May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Karwa Chauth.

