Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share on Karva Chauth

HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Karwa Chauth is a significant festival celebrated by married Hindu women every year. It falls on a full-moon day and is observed mainly during the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month, according to Drik Panchang. The festival holds much importance in the states of the northern parts of India. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. According to mythology, married women worship Chauth Mata, Lord Shiva and his family on this day.

For the celebrations, women break their Karwa Chauth fast only after seeing the Moon and offering bhog. The strict fast, usually without a drop of water or food, begins before sunrise and is broken in the evening. Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi because Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which the ‘water offering’ is made to the Moon. The Karwa is significant for the Karwa Chauth festival.

Here are a few wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp greetings to share on Karwa Chauth. Read on.

1. May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

2. I started living the day you came into my life. So, if you’re fasting for me, then I just want to let you know that I want to live as long as you are there with me. Happy Karwa Chauth to my dearest wife!

3. Celebrate the auspicious bond of marriage and love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

4. Wishing you the happiest of marriages with a perfect husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!

5. The Mangal Sutra reminds you of the promises that bind you and the color of your mehendi proves the depth of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth to all who are celebrating!

6. As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

