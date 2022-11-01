HAPPY KERALA PIRAVI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: On November 1, 1956, the State Reorganization Act was passed. The momentous day saw the creation of various new states across the country. By reuniting the Malayalam-speaking belt of the former states of Malabar, Cochin, Travancore, and South Canara, the new state of Kerala was formed.

Every year on November 1, Kerala celebrates its formation day or Kerala Piravi. This year is the 66th anniversary of Kerala’s formation. That’s why in this article we have shared some heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages that you can send to those around you on Kerala Formation day or Kerala Piravi.

Kerala Formation day: Wishes

1. Wishing every resident of god’s own country a very happy Kerala Piravi

2. To remind the beautiful memories and colourful dreams of the past, here comes another Kerala Piravi

3. Our life is full of colours. I hope this November 1 will add more colours to your life. Happy Kerala Formation Day!

4. No gift, no sweets, no flowers, no decorated cards; just a simple Kerala Piravi wish straight from the heart. Happy Kerala Piravi ashamsakal

5. Kerala is indeed God’s very own country. Each Keralite is proud of the state’s rich legacy and culture. Happy Kerala Formation Day

Kerala Formation day: Messages

1. Ente keralam, ethra sundaram. Wishing you the greetings of Kerala Piravi day

2. A place that is known for flawless and dazzling shorelines. A land with the appeal of captivating works of art. A land favoured by the unstoppable force of life. A land called God’s very own nation Kerala. Cheerful Kerala Piravi

3. A state with extraordinary art forms, unique cultural heritage and natural beauty. Happy Kerala Formation Day 2022

4. A condition of intensity, a province of knowledge, a condition of adoration, the best state in our whole country, God’s own country – Kerala. Wishing all of you a happy Kerala Piravi Day

