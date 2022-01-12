Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Photos, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Punjabi to Share

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Lohri is a significant Hindu and Sikh festival that is observed every year. Lohri signals the completion of the winter season, and marks the arrival of longer days. Lohri is a festival that also marks the beginning of the harvest season. Get set to embrace Lohri with such an evening packed with food, laughter, and music this year. Someone who is not able to be with their family and friends may exchange these Happy Lohri 2022 Images, Thoughts, Greetings, Wishes, to celebrate love and happiness among their loved ones:

Although it is primarily a Punjabi holiday, Lohri is also frequently celebrated in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes

1. Days of pleasure, weeks of joy, months of happiness, and a year of success. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

2. Meethe gur mein mil gaya til, Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti, wish you a very happy Lohri!

3. Wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri! May the fire of Lohri burn all the sorrow out of your life and always bring you joy, happiness and love.

4. Wishing the abundant blessings of God fills your life with Lohri and always with happiness and fun surprises. Wish a happy Lohri to you!

5. May all your dreams come true in the softly flickering candlelight. Every star of each night gives you luck and joy. Wishing you a very happy Lohri and your family.

6. Apko aur apke pariwar ko Lohri ki lakh lakh badhaiyan. Rab kare aapke jeewan mein ho khushiyon ki barish. Wishing you a colorful wonderful Happy Lohri 2022.

Happy Lohri 2022 Messages

1. As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows end with it. Let the glory of the festival fill our lives with happiness. Wishing Happy Lohri to you all.

2. In the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Sending warm wishes via message. Happy Lohri, sweetest friend.

3. Ring out the cold… the old and the sad… ring out the season’s warmth and affection… hope and joy… inside you Happy Lohri 2022!

4. Make this festival merrier and happier with lots of enjoyment, dance and music. May there be lots of celebrations on this occasion. Wishing a rocking Happy Lohri my friend.

5. I hope that the bonfire’s warmth, gud and rewari’s sweetness remain with you forever. Wish you a very Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2022 Quotes

1. “Before you get a reward, you must put in labour. You sow before you harvest.”

2. “If you tickle the Earth with a hoe, the harvest would make her laugh”

3. “There must be labour before the reward. Before you harvest, you plant. Before you reap joy, you sow in tears.”

4. “Living to see the harvest is not always given to the sewer. In faith, all work that is worth something is completed.”

5. “If the harvest did not return more than was sown, there would be no benefit to be gained by sowing a field of wheat.”

6. “Don’t judge your day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you sow.”

