Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Photos, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Punjabi

HAPPY LOHRI 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The festival of Lohri, a symbol of happiness and good fortune, is here. This time Lohri is being celebrated on January 14. The festival is marked a day before Makar Sankranti, every year. Lohri holds special importance for the farmers and is celebrated in several states, mainly in Punjab. Lohri is celebrated to mark the harvesting of Rabi crop in northern India. Lohri also commemorates the passing of the winter solstice.

It is a winter folk festival celebrated primarily in North India, specifically in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu.

The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby. It is a celebration that brings families and friends together. Near and dear ones gather, have a memorable evening and dance to the beats of dhol and nagada around the bonfire.

People distribute popcorn, rewadi, groundnuts, and gachak as part of the festivities. There are many customs attached to this day for kids, such as going to houses to collect Lohri gifts, items, and treats from neighbours and singing traditional folktales.

With this year’s celebrations, remember to spread joy among your loved ones by sending warm wishes!

Wishes and Greetings:

1. On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish that all your dreams work out and may your life gets brighter with each passing day. May this warm celebration bring more achievement and glory to your day. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

2. In the divine light of happiness, may this Lohri bring positivity and glory to you and your family. Stay blessed and keep shining. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

3. Warmest greetings to you my dear friend! May the auspicious occasion of Lohri shower an abundance of happiness on you and your family. Let us pray for our prosperity and success.

4. Sending the warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

5. May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Lohri 2023!

6. Hope this Lohri gives you a chance to get closer to your loved ones and become a reason for a smile on their face. May God shower you with blessings and abundance in the year ahead.

7. May the tasty makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, and sweet jaggery bring lots of happiness and prosperity to your life this festive season. Happy Lohri!

8. May this festival give you energy and enthusiasm to achieve new endeavors in life. Happy Lohri!

9. Let us pray, in the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope and love. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Happy Lohri sweetest friend.

10. Warmest greetings and hugs to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Lohri. Let us pray for happiness, prosperity, and growth in life. Wishing you a bright Lohri and fun celebrations.

Status for social media:

1. Play the Punjabi music and dance on the tunes of drum this Lohri and share smile & laughter with all

2. This Lohri, overcame your fear and complete your dream through hard work and smart work.

3. Hope this grand celebration of Lohri completes your life with utmost love and joy.

4. Have a day as bright as the bonfire and as sweet as gur. Wishing you a day of joy and laughter. Have a very happy Lohri.

5. Lohri ke is paavan din par moongfali, aur gur ki mithas ke saath aap aur aapke.

