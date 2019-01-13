Happy Lohri: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Inspired Outfits You Can Flaunt This Lohri

Lohri is here and the country can not keep calm. An absolute fun-filled festival that marks the end of winter is all about celebrating, embracing each other and dressing up like there is no tomorrow.Watching Preity Zinta in Veer Zara and Anushka Sharma in Sultan acing the Patiala look, girls clearly want to get their fashion game on point on this day.With new age style trends, fashionistas are breaking away from the Patiala look and are seen opting for indo-western outfits like Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt or a saree like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.remain undebatable as they are traditional and comfortable to dance around the bonfire, but this year we decided to round up looks a little different from the usual Lohri outfits. Scroll down for some celebrity inspired Lohri outfits.