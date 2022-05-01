Happy Maharashtra Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Marathi

HAPPY MAHARASHTRA DAY 2022: MAHARASHTRA DIN WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Maharashtra Day, also known as ‘Maharashtra Din’ or ‘Maharashtra Diwas,’ is celebrated on May 1 by the people of Maharashtra. This day commemorates the establishment of the state following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960.

Since the day is so important for the people of Maharashtra, they must be intending to share their wishes and messages with loved ones. So, here’s a list to help you decide what kind of greetings and messages to send.

Maharashtra Day: Images and Wishes

1. Be proud to be a Maharashtrian. The state collaborates with other states to help India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

2. On this day, I’m sending you and your family my best wishes and greetings. Happy Maharashtra Day!

3. On this Maharashtra Day, let us come together and pledge to take our state to new heights.

4. Warmest greetings to the people of Maharashtra. May this state progress with new innovations in the coming years. Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2022.

5. We are proud to have grown up in Maharashtra. We are extremely proud of the Marathi language and its culture. Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 to everyone!

6. The Constitution provided us with faith, liberty, and peace. So, let us take delight in this day. Happy Maharashtra Day 2022.

Here is a compilation of Marathi wishes:

1. “आम्हाला अभिमान आहे, महाराष्ट्रीय असल्याचा, आम्हाला गर्व आहे मराठी भाषेचा, आम्ही जपतो आमची संस्कृती, आमची निष्ठा, महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या मनापासून शुभेच्छा… जय महाराष्ट्र”

2. “संपन्न सुंदर सर्वशाली महाराष्ट्र देश सर्वांगी शोभतसे महाराष्ट्राचा वेश,राकट दनगट बलदंड सदैव राहते एकसंघ नी अखंड”

3. “अभिमान आहे मराठी असल्याचा, गर्व आहे महाराष्ट्रीय असल्याचा महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा”

4. “अखंड राहो सदा हे शिवराष्ट्र, जयघोष करू जय जय जय महाराष्ट्र.. महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा”

5. “महान संतांची जन्मभूमी, विज्ञानाने जेथे केली प्रगती प्रेम, आदर, स्नेह आणि माणुसकी हीच आहे आमची संस्कृती. जय महाराष्ट्र जय भारत”

