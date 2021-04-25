Happy Mahavir Jayanti: Wishes, SMS and WhatsApp Messages for Your Loved Ones

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important days for Jains as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. He was the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of Jainism. Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Kundalpur of Vaishali, which is now located in Bihar. Mahavir Jayanti falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar and this year it will be celebrated on April 25.

Lord Mahavira is also known as Vardhamana. On this day, the Jain community offer prayers read religious rhymes, and seek the blessings of the deity for a healthy and prosperous life.

On this auspicious day, send these heart-warming wishes to your loved ones:

• On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I send you and your family the best of wishes and blessings. May you are blessed with the strength to follow the right path of kindness and goodness.

• Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family. May your life is full of positivity and brightness, happiness and purity. May you always choose the path of kindness and righteousness.

• On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, I pray that Lord Mahavir may bless you with a life of non-violence, compassion, and kindness. Wishing you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021.

• The beauty and happiness of life lie in simplicity. Simple words have the power to express the greatest thoughts. Wishing you and your family a life of simplicity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

• Always adapt the path of truth, non-violence, kindness, and knowledge and you will live a happy life blessed with righteousness. Sending best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti 2021 to you.

• May Lord Vardhman Mahavir bless your life with happiness, knowledge, and kindness. May you always follow the right path and enjoy a blessed life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family.

• May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to follow the right path and always be kind to everyone around you. Wishing you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

• May the celebrations of Mahavir Jayanti inspire you towards a better, happier, and more harmonious life. Wishing a cheerful and blessed Mahavir Jayanti to you.

• The occasion of Mahavir Jayanti reminds us of the precious teachings of Lord Mahavir which have always inspired generations. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you.

• Wishing you happiness, success, and peace in life on the special occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir is always there to guide you through life.

