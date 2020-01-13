Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu tradition. Makar Sankranti is celebrated when Surya (Sun) transitions into Makar (Capricorn). In North India, people make Khichdi, sesame and jaggery ladoos and worship the Lord of fire.

On the occasion of Happy Makar Sankranti 2020, here are messages you can send to wish your loved ones:

-- Hope this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest of moments. And may you reach new heights just as the kites do on this auspicious occasion adding charm to your celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti!

-- Have a cheerful Uttarayan, and may god bless you and your family with every bit of happiness, prosperity and kindness in the world! Happy Makar Sankranti 2020.

-- As the sun starts its northward journey,He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.Wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

-- May the Makar Sankranti fire bring you joy and happiness and burn all your moments of sadness. Makar Sankranti 2020!

-- I wish you to have a life filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and celebrate the festival with sweets and gifts. Happy Makar Sankranti!

-- The sun is the most glorious and most important to life.The festival of Uttarayan is one of the most important and happy feasts in honour of our Sun god. Have a beautiful Pongal and Uttarayan, and spend the day flying kites! Happy Makar Sankranti.

-- The sun has started its journey towards the north, it makes all happy moments of this year come to life. May the Sun shower you with joy. I wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2020.

-- With great devotion, fervor and prosperity, with rays of joy and hope. Happy Makar Sankranti 2020!

-- Hope you are blessed with good fortune, kindness, and happiness on this special Kite Day and always!

-- A new start is one of the eternal mysteries of life. Wishing you a happy Makar Sankranti!

