Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English, Hindi and Marathi!
Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English, Hindi and Marathi!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022, Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful Makar Sankranti wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues

Lifestyle Desk

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: The harvest festivals are celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across the country. One such festivity is Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14. Makar Sankranti is considered particularly fortunate since it signals the day that marks the Sun’s first movement into Capricorn or Makara in Hindu scriptures. Every year, the day is observed in honour of the solar deity.

The International Kite Festival is also one of the largest celebrations that take place in India and it is also held on January 14, on the day of Makar Sankranti. The Kite Festival is usually held in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Uttarayan is the name of the festivity. So, on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, send these sweet greetings and messages to your loved ones.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)
1. May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

2. On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

4. May passion, happiness and success fill your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. May the God of the Sun brings sunshine and happiness to fill your life and home. Happy Makar Sankranti!

6. Hope this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest of moments. And may you reach new heights just as the kites do on this auspicious occasion adding charm to your celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Have a cheerful Uttarayan, and may God bless you and your family with every bit of happiness, prosperity and kindness in the world! Happy Makar Sankranti 2022.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Messages

1. Just like your kites, this Makar Sankranti, may you soar high with success. Happy Uttarayan! Merry Uttarayan!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wallpaper, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Will all of us on this Makar Sankranti be blessed with joy and prosperity. Wish a Peaceful Uttarayan to you and your loved ones!

3. The sun rises with hope in this Makar Sankranti, kites fly enthusiastically in the sky, and the crops are ready to be harvested, all signifying hope, joy and abundance. Happy Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes, Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. It’s time to enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you a prosperous and delightful Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022, Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. As the sun starts its northward journey, he makes all the happiness of throughout this year. Wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

first published:January 13, 2022, 08:30 IST