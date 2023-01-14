Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English, Hindi and Marathi!

HAPPY MAKAR SANKRANTI 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: An auspicious harvest festival, Makar Sankranti heralds the coming of spring. The day denotes a change in season since on Sankranti the Sun begins the movement towards the northern hemisphere from the Tropic of Capricorn.

Everyone in India celebrates Makar Sankranti. It is known differently in various parts of the country— for instance Assam’s Magh Bihu, Punjab’s Maghi, Himachal Pradesh’s Maghi Saaji, Jammu’s Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain, Haryana’s Sankraat, central India’s Sankraat, Tamil Nadu’s Pongal and Gujarat’s Uttarayan.

It is celebrated on January 14 every year. This year it falls on January 15. Since the festival is just around the corner, here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share

1. Warm wishes on Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones. May the bright colors and high spirits of this harvest festival always stay with us.

2. May the beautiful and cheerful celebrations of Makar Sankranti sprinkle many joys around us and make it a memorable day for us. Happy Makar Sankranti.

3. Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you. May the bright sunshine of the Sun fill our lives with positivity and smiles.

4. Warm greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones. May this festival of harvest bless us with abundance and prosperity in life.

5. Happy Makar Sankranti to you. May the festivities of this harvest festival shower us with blessings to be successful and prosperous in whatever we do.

6. Just like your kites, this Makar Sankranti, may you soar high with success. Happy Uttarayan!

7. As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace, and joy. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

8. Worship the Lord Sun, and fly the kite and celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.

9. I hope our friendship reaches as high as our kites in the sky on this day. Happy Makar Sankranti!

10. May the northward moving Sun give you all the strength to eliminate the pessimism in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

11. I hope you get all your favorite dishes and savor the sweet taste of good today. Sending warm wishes of Sankranti, from my family to yours!

