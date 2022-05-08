Happy Mother's Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes About Moms

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2022: Like every year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on the second Sunday of May. A mother’s love for her children always remains unconditional and she stands by our side like a strong pillar. Mothers are the idol of selfless love and they make every effort to make our lives better and make us into good human beings.
ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Dearest Mom
This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 8. On this special day, we have a chance to thank our mothers for everything they do and express our love and gratitude to them. Wish your mother with some of these quotes for the special day.
- A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s - Princess Diana
- Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. —Leroy Brownlow
- It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? —Mahatma Gandhi
- God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers - Rudyard Kipling
- To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. —Maya Angelou
- The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word ‘Mother’, and the most beautiful call is the call of ‘My Mother - Kahlil Gibran
- Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children —Maxim Grosky
- We are born of love; love is our mother. —Rumi
- Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled. —Emily Dickinson
- All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother —Abraham Lincoln
- Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face —George Eliot
- Motherhood: All love begins and ends there - Robert Browning
- All I am I owe to my mother - George Washington
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.