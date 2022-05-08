Happy Mother's Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes About Moms

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2022: Like every year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on the second Sunday of May. A mother’s love for her children always remains unconditional and she stands by our side like a strong pillar. Mothers are the idol of selfless love and they make every effort to make our lives better and make us into good human beings.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Dearest Mom

This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 8. On this special day, we have a chance to thank our mothers for everything they do and express our love and gratitude to them. Wish your mother with some of these quotes for the special day.

A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s - Princess Diana

Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. — Leroy Brownlow

It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? — Mahatma Gandhi

God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers - Rudyard Kipling

To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. — Maya Angelou

The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word ‘Mother’, and the most beautiful call is the call of ‘My Mother - Kahlil Gibran

Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children — Maxim Grosky

We are born of love; love is our mother. — Rumi

Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled. — Emily Dickinson

All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother — Abraham Lincoln

Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face — George Eliot

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there - Robert Browning

All I am I owe to my mother - George Washington

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.