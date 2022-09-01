CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy National Nutrition Week 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share
1-MIN READ

Happy National Nutrition Week 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 07:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy National Nutrition Week 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

National Nutrition Week 2022: The whole week highlights the importance of maintaining a nutritious diet for overall physical and mental health

HAPPY NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES 2022: National Nutrition Week in India is observed annually from September 1 to September 7 to spread awareness regarding healthy eating habits. The whole week highlights the importance of maintaining a nutritious diet for overall physical and mental health. It also emphasises the fact that having fast food items brings no good to our bodies and instead creates numerous medical issues in the longer run.

As the week is here, we all must take move toward a healthier lifestyle and even encourage people around us. To spread the message, we have gathered a few quotes you can share with your loved ones and motivate them to follow a fit lifestyle. Take a look below and share them with as many people as possible.

1. “He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything” – Thomas Carlyle

2. “Man is What He Eats” – Lucretius

3. “The first wealth is health” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

India observes National Nutrition Week from September 1 to September 7 every year to raise awareness about the importance of consuming nutrition rich food. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

4. “The doctors of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition” – Thomas Edison

5. “Diet is the essential key to all successful healing. Without a proper balanced diet, the effectiveness of herbal treatment is very limited” – Michael Tierra

6. “Exercise is king, nutrition is Queen, put them together and you’ve got a kingdom” – Anonymous

7. “Processed foods not only extend the shelf life, but they extend the waistline as well” – Karen Sessions

8. “Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted” – Denis Waitley

9. “Eat less from a box and more from the earth”- Anonymous

10. “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live” – Jim Rohn

