Happy National Tourism Day 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

NATIONAL TOURISM DAY 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: People celebrate National Tourism Day on January 25 every year. The day is marked to promote and raise awareness of the crucial role that tourism plays in the Indian economy. National Tourism Day highlights the potential of the tourism industry in generating employment opportunities and bringing the gems of India to the forefront.

In a celebration to promote glorious tourist destinations, the government and private sectors take it upon themselves to organize events such as roadshows, seminars, and cultural programs. Celebrating the diversity, richness, and beauty of the country, National Tourism Day is all about exploring what India is to offer.

On this National Tourism Day, share these quotes, wishes, and messages to showcase the beauty of India:

1. On the occasion of National Tourism Day, I wish you more and more holidays to explore many more new places and make beautiful memories to cherish and leave a footprint for others to follow.

2. The world is nothing but a book and travelling is the best way to read that book…. Those who do not travel miss out on the pleasure of reading this beautiful book…. Happy National Tourism Day to you.

3. On this National Tourism Day, greetings to all those who love to travel and observe the serene beauty of nature.

4. Happy National Tourism Day to those who have become great storytellers with innumerable unforgettable travel memories.

5. On this wonderful occasion of National Tourism Day, I would like to congratulate all those people who are completely addicted to the beautiful art of travel.

6. On this National Tourism Day, let us take a moment and appreciate the beauty of the earth which has been the driving force for many families based in the business of tourism.

Here are some quotes to share with your family and friends:

“A tourist will come drawn to its beautiful past but we need to put efforts for creating systems to make them stay here.” – Narendra Modi “Tourism in India has the potential to promote faster, sustainable and more inclusive growth. It could be used as a powerful antidote to tackle poverty” – Chiranjeevi “Take only memories, leave only footprints” – Chief Seattle “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” – Gustave Flaubert “The traveller sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see” – Gilbert K. Chesterton “People don’t take trips, trips take people.” – John Steinbeck “The best journeys in life are those that answer questions you never thought to ask.” ― Rich Ridgeway “To travel is to evolve.” – Pierre Bernardo

