Happy National Workaholics Day 2022: Messages That You Can Send to Your Workaholic Friend, Colleague

Do you know someone who is the first to come to the office and is the last one to leave? If yes then, please wish them National Workaholics Day today, July 5. The day is dedicated to those people who won’t take another off other than government holidays.

Though this day is yet not officially recognised by any organizational body. The day is an unofficial holiday, for creating awareness that work addiction can be devastating for workaholics, life partners and family.

We all might know that one person, so on this National Workaholics Day, you can message all the Workaholics to remind working is good but not at the stake of their health and social life:

A very Happy Workaholic Day to you my dear. Work is important but life is more important. May you are able to balance them both. Dear workaholic, please look around. There are so many things to enjoy other than work. Even when life is going to end, work is not going to end. Make sure you don’t give up living because of your work. Happy Workaholic Day to you. Wishing a very Happy Workaholic Day to you. Just wanted to remind you that don’t let your work make you lose good people and good moments in life. The occasion of Workaholic Day reminds us all that if we want to have a happy and satisfied life then we must always balance our work with our life. Life is beautiful and therefore, you must not stop living life because you are too busy with your work. A very Happy Workaholic Day to you my dear. Everything has its importance in life, and therefore, family and work should be given the attention they deserve. Happy Workaholic Day to you my dear. It’s National Workaholics Day! Here’s to being forever married to our jobs and gaps Work can give you the experience you want, but enjoyment can provide you with the life you needed. When your friends and family disturb you during a career, remember they too need you just like you need your book.

