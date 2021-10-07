Happy Navratri 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

Navratri is the most auspicious occasion for the Hindu community across the world. The religious festival is celebrated with great fervour and devotees welcome Goddess Durga in their homes with utmost devotion. Celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed Demon King Mahishasura on the 9th day of Navratri. The 10-day auspicious festival of Navratri will commence on October 7 with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana.

Here are some of the best Navratri wishes that you can send to your loved ones to wish them prosperity, health, success and love:

On this cheerful event of Navratri, I hope you get blessed with the tenderness of love and lots of success. Happy Navratri 2021!

I wish you all the best and ask Mother Durga to shower you with blessings that will keep you happy. May she shower you with good health!

May all your tension get knocked off, and you achieve success in anything you sign up for with the blessing of Maa Durga. Happy Navaratri 2021!

Let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil together. Happy Navratri!

It’s time to welcome Maa Durga to our doorstep and thank her for all the special gifts we received this year. Let’s make this Navratri a great one to remember!

May the occasion of Navratri be the beginning of new and beautiful things in your life. Wishing a beautiful, cheerful and memorable Navratri to you!

I wish that you are blessed by the nine avatars of Maa Durga that bring into your life power, peace, humanity, happiness, devotion, health, name, fame and knowledge. Happy Navratri!

May the high spirits of the auspicious occasion of Navratri fill into your life the hope and courage you deserve. Wishing you a cheerful and blessed Navratri!

May the enthusiasm and positivity of Navratri empower your life with courage, strength and hope. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you!

May Maa Durga impart to you all the strength to fight the biggest of the challenges in life and achieve the unachievable. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you and your family!

