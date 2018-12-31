Happy New Year 2019: Thoughtful Instagram and Twitter Posts to Share With Your Loved Ones
Here are some thoughtful 'New Year 2019' Instagram and Twitter posts to share with your loved ones.
Image courtesy: Twitter
If you plan to share the joy of 2019 with your close ones, here are some thoughtful messages and wishes that will light up their day with an extra dose of happiness.
View this post on Instagram
@yuluminati i wish you a happy New Year Eve ❤️ and all the best for the New Year for you and your Family❤️ My biggest wish for the new Year is that i can meet you a friend like you is one in a million and much precious to be treasured !! ❤️❤️❤️ Love you my sweet Cuban Yuly ❤️ and I was never prouder and happier about a friendship as by you !! ❤️ #yulvazquez #teamyuly #sweetcubanyuly #sweetsoul #sweetFriend #muchlove #newyeareve #newyeariscoming #newyearwishes
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year Everyone!! Thank you to all our valued clients from 2018 and can't wait to meet our new clients for 2019!!⠀ #destinationnz #onlymarlborough #happynewyear #client #celebrate #friends #family #lovelife #happynewyearparty #happynewyeareveryone #happynewyearkids #happynewyear2019 #happynewyeareverybody #newclientswelcome #newclients #loyal #2018 #2019 #media #business #businesswoman #marlborough #blenheim #nzmedia #newyearsevequote #newyearwishes #happy #magazine
View this post on Instagram
THINKING ... FEELING ... BEING ... three precious human qualities that, when we use them well, can bring us much happiness, fulfilment and peace. Wishing you the best energy in 2019 for the smooth flowing preparation and realisation of your dreams ... . . . . . #2019 #newyearwishes #innerwork #meditation #consciousawareness #thinking #feeling #being #calmness #fulfillment #peacefulworld #gleditsialove #botanicalart #organic #life
View this post on Instagram
I’ve never reposted a picture before, but this beautiful ad from the Cincinnati Nature Center speaks to my heart! As the new year approaches, and days get longer, I can hardly wait to grow and propagate more native plants, to nurture more native pollinators (especially the threatened Monarchs), and to abound in more flowers, always and always! #cincinnatinaturecenter #newyearwishes #cnc #cncadvertisement #bepartofthebiggerpicture #newyearsevegoalsfor2019 #enjoyawalkinthewoods #bringbackthemonarchs #inlovewithflowers #cncmonarchlarvamonitoringproject #monarchlarvamonitoringproject #amazingplanet #savethepollinators #ohiopollinatoradvocate
Wishes to the core #skylink #fibernet #coimbatore #tamilnadu #data #unlimited #broadband #speed #internet #happy #newyear #2019 pic.twitter.com/fWuQ8SPVP8— Skylink Fibernet (@skylinkfiber) December 31, 2018
If you want a different result, you have to be ready to do things differently ;)— Johanne Lirette (MJL) (@johanne_lirette) December 28, 2018
it's time for happiness #happy #positivevibes #2019 #newyear #setgoals pic.twitter.com/q82BYIWgHs
In 2019 — I am going to be more positive. I am ready to take all of my pain, put it behind me, and keep the lesson. I am ready to grow and be happy again. This year will be my year.@Simplereminders @BryantMcGill @JenniMcGill_ #pain #positive #2019 #lesson #grow #happy #newyear pic.twitter.com/c4lp1MIFMA— McGill Media (@GoMcGillMedia) December 25, 2018
2019 Do more of what makes you happy.#GoMcGill @BryantMcGill @MySimpleReminders @JenniYoung_ #happy #selfhelp #happiness #selfhelp #quote #quoteoftheday #newyear #2019 pic.twitter.com/NTIx78I5tm— McGill Media (@GoMcGillMedia) December 13, 2018
