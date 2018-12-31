Happy New Year 2019: Wishes, Quotes and Messages for Your Loved Ones

2019 is just a day away from us and the excitement is at its peak. While some have already signed up for a party with friends to ring in the new year, others are planning to celebrate the last of day of 2018 with their families.If you plan to share the joy of the new years with your loved ones, Here are some special messages and wishes that will light up their day with an extra dose of happiness.1. You have been there for me as a rock. I can never thank you enough for all that you have done for me. I love you the most. May you have the best year ahead. Always by your side. Happy New Year!2. Minutes turn into hours but our conversations never end. Here's to another 365 days on non-stop chatter! Wish you a very happy new year, my friend.3. May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.4. I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead.5. How do you manage to take on life with such grace and ease? The smile on your face is the purest I have ever seen and I must say, I am hooked. Excited to spend another new year with you. Accept hearty new year wishes from my side.6. Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s party time, happy New Year to you! Have a fantastic New Year!7. New Year is a time to celebrate with friends and family, to have fun, to catch up and to party. So may you enjoy your New Year with your loved ones.8. I wish you a New Year that as colorful as a firework and as fun as bounce house. Happy a fun-filled New Year!9. May the new year days be as bright as the sunshine and as calm as the moonlight. Have a wonderful year ahead.10. We learn from each other and blossom together. It is this 'friendship plant' I want to nurture daily. Happy New Year!*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.