Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, WhatsApp SMS and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

We are ready to bid goodbye to the last date of the decade and welcome a new set of 365 days filled with hope, dreams and opportunities. New Year is the time when people set resolutions for themselves, make new promises and want to get into a new beginning.

We all are expected to send wishes to our family and peers on social media, but often, we get so overwhelmed that it gets confusing what to send. We all love to shower our loved ones with sweet messages as much as they love to receive them.

So, here are some happy New Year 2020 messages for your loved ones:

• May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love and success. Sending my heartiest new year wish for you! HNY2020.

• Let this new year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspiration in your life. Wishing you a very joyous new year!

• My only wish for this New Year is that I want to love you more than ever, take care of you more than ever and make you happier more than ever. Happy new year!

• Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new with full of hope, dream and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!

• Wishing for a year filled with laughter, success, and peace my dear colleagues. May God bless each and every one of us and our families. Happy New Year.

• Fresh HOPES, Fresh PLANS, Fresh EFFORTS, Fresh FEELINGS, Fresh COMMITMENT. Welcome 2020 with a fresh ATTITUDE. Happy New Year.

• May the spirit of the season of New year fill your heart with serenity and peace,Wish you a happy new year!

• A new year is like a blank book. The pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

• I hope that the new year will be full of positivity for you. It's time to embrace the joy it brings for you. Happy new year!

• As long as you are with me, I don’t need any other reason to celebrate the new year. You’re all the reasons I need to smile. Wishing you a happy new year!

• May this upcoming year be as much glorified as you wish it to be. Make this year more memorable than ever by accomplishing all your goals. Have a safe and happy new year.

• Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come. HNY2020!

• May all your problems vanish as quickly as your new year’s resolution does every year. I wish you a happy new year full of happiness!

• Life is already full of good things. You just have to stop complaining and be a little bit more optimistic. Enjoy this new year with a glass-half-full of vodka!

• May you become a billionaire this new year so I don’t have to pay your restaurant bills anymore. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead! Happy New Year 2020.

• Your sweet smile can make me forget my deepest pain & my hardest sorrows. Happy new year dear. You’re the reason why new years are so amazing!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.