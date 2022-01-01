Happy New Year 2022: 5 Ways to be a Fashion Influencer by Global Influencer Masoom Minawala

Today, she is one of the first influencers from India to have walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival not once but twice in a row for L’Oreal Paris’ and attended Paris Fashion Week multiple times for luxury brands such Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, and Dior. After an eventful year in fashion and style in 2021, digital Content Creator, global influencer, entrepreneur, and investor Masoom Minawala talks to News 18 about what it takes to be an influencer in a competitive world of fashion.

“I’ve often spoken up about acknowledging the real behind the real. Being a fashion curator is not an easy feat and it’s definitely not as glamorous as it is perceived to be. The responsibility of a fashion influencer is so much more than just curating looks and clicking pictures. The road to being a fashion influencer is bumpy, one with a lot of potholes that can only be smoothened with hard work and consistency, trust me when I say this, it takes a village,” expresses Masoom.

Masoom has been big on supporting and promoting Indian designers on global platforms. It’s designers such as Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, Vaishali S which are close to her heart. “I absolutely love labels that find the perfect melange between our rich cultural heritage and the contours of western silhouettes,” adds Masoom.

Top 5 Ways to be a fashion influencer

The most important point is to always believe that you’re your own inspiration; everything that you’re searching for is within you. A lot of times, people tend to rely on and fit the roles of others’ creativity, pick up on other people’s style and try to make it their own, forgetting that the industry of content curation is so diverse, and it respects individuality. Find your purpose and jot down small and big goals that you wish to achieve from your fashion journey; it’s extremely essential for community building. If you are just stepping into the industry, leverage the fresher’s approach that you’re honing, be receptive of the on-going trends but don’t let it confine you, give your own twists. Don’t ever shy away from tagging big or small brands. Enjoy what you’re doing; always wear a smile of confidence, come trolls or haters. You need to understand that consistency in terms of posting as well as the quality of content is what makes all the difference. Lastly, always analyse your data, listen to your viewers in the form of comments and likes, see what’s working for you and build on it, don’t ever be afraid of experimenting, I’ve realised that the more you step out of your comfort zone, the more you grow.

End of the day, no matter how many brands Masoom collaborates with, she has a very simple rule- Your personal style is an extension of your self-expression. “The looks that I curate or the clothes that I pick for branded collaborations are essentially reflective of my personality and that is the essence that builds the core of what I do,” she adds.

Masoom is also of the opinion that one aspect of responsible content curation in terms of fashion is to ensure that you’re deeply analysing the ethos and pathos of the brands that you’re collaborating with. “Since the tone of your content along with your branded collaborations is what sets the genuineness of your venture. For example, if you are someone who talks about a plant-based diet, promoting leather products is not ideal. I think the issue is that more often than not, influencers are not mindful about the brands they choose to collaborate with, which increases the chances of the situation backfiring.”

