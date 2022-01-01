Happy New Year 2022: Cheer Up Your Mood in Colourful Outfits for Him and for Her

With the spike in COVID-19 cases and Omicron scare, the Indian government has imposed new guidelines across states to curb the spread of the virus. While it may be a downer for those who want to spend time with their friends and family, it’s important that we stay safe. However, you can still make most of New Year’s Eve by celebrating it with your close ones over a zoom call or wishing your neighbour from your balcony. Whatever the situation, you can always put your best suit on and ring in 2022 in style.

For Him

According to designer Abhishek Tibrewal, 2021 has been an incredible year for menswear with men coming forward and experimenting with new colours and silhouettes. Abhishek says, “Neon colours have made a comeback with new additions such as neon pinks and new blues. Iridescent textures, reflector fabrics and trims with bling are a hit among partygoers. Powder pink, sky blue and electric blue are some of the colours I have added to my menswear collection.”

And if you love experimenting with colours, then fashion designer Masumi Mewawalla of Emblaze suggests you opt for bright shades. “Yellows, reds, greens and pinks. Fresh, bright and pop colours are a perfect pick this party season,” adds Masumi.

Similarly, Abhishek believes that men in India have accepted the current trend of layering at parties. Jackets being one of the favourites, Abhishek shares that colour-block jackets, oversize jackets, reflector jackets, jackets with bling elements are some of the styles that have seen a boom in the recent months. “Statement pieces such as statement jackets and shirts that are over the top are easy picks for men who like to party,” adds Abhishek.

If you want to keep your look casual yet stylish, Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of label Nirmooha is of the opinion that denim can be the new party glam outfit. Also, adding versatility to season dressing is Ravi Gupta, creative head of label Gargee, who suggests that a relaxed fit colour blocked modern safari with contrast panel and cuff button placket in blue rendered in cotton paired with monotone pants will make a perfect statement at any party.

For Her

So, why should the guys have all the fun, right? Make most of December 31st with an eclectic mix of colours and silhouettes. From bell bottoms teamed with crop tops to co-ord sets in varied colours, there’s an array of party wear you can sport.

The idea is to cheer up your mood and party like there’s no tomorrow. Having said that, ensure you follow safety measures. If you have friends staying over, then pick a theme and dress up accordingly. You could either keep it simple and stick your favourite PJs or you could make it a denim party and have everyone slip into their favourite jeans, skirts or shorts.

If you are already on vacation with family or friends, then pick something which you wear from day to night. Considering you might not have enough time to change because of the curfew. So, you can throw on an oversized jacket over your short dress and team them with a pair of thigh high boots.

Keep it simple and don’t go for ensembles that make you feel uncomfortable. Remember comfort is key and don’t forget to wear a mask.

