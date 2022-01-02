Happy New Year 2022: Give This Year a Healthy Start by Avoiding These Foods

We all are into the new year with new hopes and aspirations. The happiness and joy of welcoming this year will be manifold if we are in good health and spirits. There are certain foods which should be avoided as much as possible in order to attain excellent health. We present to you a list of those foods.

White bread

White bread is refined to a great extent and has a lot of added sugar. It can spike your blood sugar levels greatly. Made from fine flour, they can also lead to overeating.

Cakes and pastries

Who doesn’t love a big piece of delicious cake? But careful, they are packed with a lot of harmful ingredients like refined flour. Also they will not satisfy your hunger, leading you to overeating. Stay away from these high calorie and low nutrient foods.

Fruit juices

Many people prefer fruit juices among beverages as a healthy alternative. However, they fail to provide the fullness which a fruit can give. Also added with a lot of sugar and calories, they can prove to be severely detrimental to your health.

Ice cream

Ice creams with their different flavours can be heavenly but adverse to your health. It is loaded with high amount of calories and sugar. If you are having uncontrollable cravings for it, make your own ice cream with healthy ingredients like fruits and full fat yogurt.

Beer

Beer is very high in calories and have little nutritional benefits. Also while drinking it, you are most likely to eat a lot of spicy and unhealthy food leading to weight gain.

Candy Bars

Candy bars are extremely unsafe for your health. With a lot of added sugar, oils and refined flour, they are very much high in calories. Fruit and nuts can be a healthy alternative in comparison to candy bars.

