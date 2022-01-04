Happy New Year 2022: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Health Resolutions for This Year

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and the fear of the Omicron variant, it is essential that people pay attention to their health and boost immunity. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Instagram post has laid down some top resolutions of the New Year 2022, that will ensure the good health of individuals. Setting the right goals at the start of the year, Diwekar reminded her followers to not make certain health mistakes and follow her three crucial tips when it comes to diet and fitness in 2022.

Don’t fall for fad diets

Diwekar urged people to not practice diets that focus on the addition or removal of a single nutrient. The nutritionist stated that though the diet trends keep changing with time, there are certain universal truths about nutrition that remain the same. She advised that people should eat traditional foods in time-tested combinations.

Exercise

People always complain that they are not able to work out or do exercises regularly and feel lazy about it. This is because the majority considers it as punishment. Diwekar advised people to make exercise an integral part of their life. According to the expert, one should devote 3 hours of exercise every week. “Best exercise is the one that gets done,” she added.

Gender equation

Diwekar believes that being sensitive about the role that gender plays in pursuing fitness is crucial. She also encouraged women to acknowledge the challenges they face. She highlighted how women give importance to their work, family, house, and all other things over their own fitness. Addressing the males, she said that if they are able to find time to exercise and leisure activities but their wife doesn’t, it is their responsibility to change things so that the women too can enjoy life and stay fit.

