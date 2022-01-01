Happy New Year 2022: Your Guide To Detox Skin Post-party 

Happy New Year 2022: Brunches, catch ups, parties — holiday season is incomplete without these. When it comes to wrapping up the year that was, spirits are at an all-time high as you welcome a fresh year with a bang. Once the long nights and over-indulgence is done, you are left with a hungover and tired feeling, sometimes maybe guilty. Thanks to the happening parties, your health may have taken a detour. Entering a new year with a sleepless and sluggish feeling doesn’t feel right, no?

Your body has been through an ordeal and getting it back on track can be hard, depending on the binge that’s happened over the NYE. Your skin needs a refresher and some daily detox tips can help you revive after a New Year celebration.

Here is an easy-to-follow detox guide for your dehydrated and lustreless skin to recuperate:

Increase fluid intake

Make water your best friend. Ideally, you should drink optimum amounts of water during the party season as well. In case you missed it or maybe replaced it with alcohol, time to up the level of water intake. Your skin and body is beseeching for hydration and it’s your job to provide it. You can add other fluid options like aloe vera juice, apple cider vinegar, lemon and honey water, green tea, to initiate muscle recovery and flush out toxins.

Steaming

Another important quick-fix for your lifeless skin is steaming. Clean out your skin pores by letting it eliminate all the dirt and impurities. This can be easily done at home. Just place a bowl of boiled water and lean your face over it while maintaining some distance. Cover your head to secure the steam and let it on for five minutes. You can add a few drops of a relaxing essential oil like chamomile, sandalwood or lavender to the steam for a soothing experience. If you are in the mood, pamper your skin by putting on a hydrating face mask.

Do not skip workouts

You don’t have to engage in High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) already. Just spare about 30 minutes to take care of your health with light exercise. Go for a brisk walk or stretch — sweating will help you feel energised and burn off the extra calories. Alternatively, you can restore energy levels by practicing simple yoga asanas and meditation for healing. This will help you feel easy, light and healthy.

Ensure light eating

You may have done some or too much binging during the New Year party. Post celebrations, take care of your diet and start by adding light foods. Go for healthier choices, at least for a while (until you get rid of the exhausted feeling). Juices, fresh fruits, and green leafy vegetables must be ensured in your meals, the day following the party. You should not miss out on probiotics — like yogurt. It can do wonders to your gut health and will aid speedy recovery.

Get some shuteye

You tend to be more grumpy, sad and groggy when you haven’t slept well. Sleeping provides the best healing to your skin and body when extremely stressed. Your immune system is also boosted while you sleep. It aids in weight loss and improves heart health. So give your body enough rest to cap off your post-NYE detox.

