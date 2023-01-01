Happy New Year 2023: Here's How to Make and Keep a New Year's Resolution

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023: The resetting of the calendar might seem cliché but it’s difficult to resist attempting something new in the name of self-improvement or self-care. As we embark on a journey to a new self this January, there must be a conscious effort made in order to maintain longevity and consistency towards the New Year Resolutions we set for ourselves.

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Loved Ones

According to a psychology study on habit change done by Pennington Biomedical Research Center in December 2020, only approximately half of New Year’s resolutions are likely to persist beyond January, much less a lifetime.

In order to be able to stay loyal to those resolutions, it matters that whatever we do, our objectives should never be ‘punishing’ by nature. Instead, they should be deliberate, realistic, and deserving of celebration.

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Boss, Colleagues

Here are a few tips that can ensure that you follow through with the resolution you’ve decided to take up this coming new year:

Remain Realistic

Making your objective unreachable is the surest way to fall short of it. Resolving to never eat your favourite dish again, for example, is a recipe for failure and exactly what we mentioned above - a means to “punish.” Instead, know your ability and set a realistic goal for yourself, such as avoiding it more frequently than you do currently.

ALSO READ: Welcome 2023: Heartfelt Happy New Year Wishes, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages

Discuss it and take in suggestions

Don’t keep your new year’s resolution hidden. Tell your friends and family members who will be there to support you in your efforts to improve yourself. Finding a friend who shares your New Year’s resolve and motivating each other is the best-case scenario.

Show yourself some love

If your resolution is to eat a healthier diet, this does not imply you may consume an entire box of chocolates. Instead, rewarding yourself for your accomplishment by doing something you like that does not create a conflict with your resolution is a healthier way to maintain a balance. If you’ve been adhering to your promise to eat healthier, reward yourself with new workout gear or new fitness equipment.

Monitor your progress

Keep track of your wins, both big and small. Short-term objectives are simpler to stick to, and each small will help you stay motivated. Rather than concentrating on drastic changes, concentrate on small improvements over time.

Bounce back

Don’t stress if you’ve lost the motivation to keep your resolution by the middle of February. Restart. Take a breather or few intervals and prepare to bounce back again. Repeat it time and again throughout the month if it does start to get to you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here