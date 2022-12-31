Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Boss, Colleagues

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Cheers to new beginnings! The New Year is here, and it is time for us to start afresh by making a resolution. Since this year there are no COVID curbs, people are excited to drown their griefs and celebrate the momentous occasion. Let us embrace 2023 with love and happiness.

Reflect on our gratitude for people who were there for us in the past and whom we want in our lives in the future. It is the time of the year to let your loved ones know how special they are to you.

To help you do that we have curated a list of wishes, messages, quotes, and more for you to send to your friends and family.

Happy New Year 2023: Wishes

1. Happy New Year! Remember, no matter what the year brings, you are loved and you are strong.

2. Praying that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family!

3. Wishing you health, wealth, and new blessings to count each day in 2023.

4. Happy New Year! Here’s to feel thankful for the year behind and enthusiastic for the year ahead.

5. It seems like just 365 days ago I was saying this, but Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2023: Messages

1. A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

2. Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith, and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year.

3. You’re supposed to let go of the past and start off new. You’re supposed to forgive all those who have hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year.

4. The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and open up a new chapter in our lives.

5. End each year with a few good lessons and start the new one by showing that you have learned the lessons of the past well.

Happy New Year 2023: Quotes

1. Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. -Brad Paisley

2. Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us. - Hal Borland

3. Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be happier. -Alfred Tennyson

4. The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul. - G.K. Chesterton

5. The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. -Michael Altshuler

Happy New Year 2023: Greetings

1. Counting my blessings and wishing you more. I hope you enjoy the New Year in store.

2. I resolve to stop wasting my resolutions on myself and use them to repay you for the warmth you’ve shown me. Happy New Year!

3. Nights will be dark but days will be light, wishing your life to be always bright – Happy New Year.

4. Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

5. May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light to guide your path to a positive destination.

Happy New Year 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp status

1. Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s party time, happy New Year to you! Have a fantastic New Year!

2. Thanks for being with me throughout the last year. I can’t wait to see what shenanigans we get up to in 2022.

3. Cheer’s to another year of resolutions we won’t finish. Happy New Year!

4. New things are on your way to make your coming year eventful. Happy New Year!

5. New Year’s is the time to forget all your fears, drink a few beers, leave behind all your tears!

