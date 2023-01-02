Happy New Year: How To Deal With 2022 Failures And Get Going In 2023

Failure is an integral part of success. It has two pivotal roles - the first one, and perhaps the most important, is that failure is an opportunity to learn. And second is that it makes you recognise what works and what doesn’t. Even though there are hundreds of fluffy memes out there encouraging people to just let failures roll off them and get back on track, little do these things work. So, as we start a fresh new year it is time to look back and reflect upon the achievements as well as draw learnings from the failures of 2022. The objective should be to deal with your failures and keep going in the upcoming year 2023.

Develop Growth Mindset

If you feel a failure is an end, you are exhibiting a fixed mindset. It is important to develop a growth mindset. Meaning? You need to look at the failure as just one step or a roadblock in the whole process. Take a step back and rethink your approach so you can move forward at a smoother pace.

Failure = Lessons

Instead of looking at one method of approaching a situation, you need to view it as one of many. And, failure is just a reminder to do the same. Instead of focusing on things that failed, look at finding alternative ways to achieve the goals. Learning from failure is one of the best ways to get success.

Don’t Take Things Personally

Taking each failure personally is a big mistake. Every individual is made up of hundreds of different facets and it can’t be defined by one act. For example, if you get reprimanded by your boss for being late, don’t you think it is unfair that they judge your entire performance by one act? Give yourself the same consideration you would give others and understand that one failure doesn’t define you. All you have to do is put it in the past and move forward.

Action Plan

Take your own time to follow your failed attempt back to the start. Make notes and evaluate each and every decision you made along the way to figure out what worked and what could have been made better.

Doesn’t Matter What Others Think

One of the biggest reasons people fear failure is that they spend too much time worrying about what others would think of them. Every individual has their own worries and, while they may notice your mistake at the moment, they will soon replace it with whatever is pressing on their own minds. Above all, it doesn’t matter what others think.

