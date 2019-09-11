Happy Onam 2019: From Dulquer Salmaan to Nivin Pauly, Stars Wish Their Fans on Twitter

Onam, the official state festival of Kerala, is being celebrated on Wednesday. It is a harvest festival, which falls in the month of Chingam of the Malayalam calendar. On this special day, celebrities wished their fans and followers on Twitter. Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh as well as many Bollywood stars sent their messages on social media.

The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to share a photo of him and wished his fans in Malayalam. He is seen wearing a beige colored kurta in the picture.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wished his fans on twitter. He wrote that he visited Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to pray and mentioned how much he loved the aarti there. He is wearing the traditional jubba with a white colored cloth draped over his upper body.

Happy Onam to all of you. I had visited the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, and prayed to God, and I believe that is what saved me from the nasty bouncer to my neck. Loved the aarti I attended there🙏 Have a nice Sadya you all 😄 pic.twitter.com/Nezew76vym — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 11, 2019

Malayalam actor Mohanlal posted an elaborate video message on Onam and wished his fans.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also wished all his Malayali friends, especially former cricketer and his colleague Sreesanth.

Happy Onam to all Malayali friends 🙏🙏 .. specially to my friend @sreesanth36 .. have a good one 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2019

Some Bollywood actors also shared their Onam wishes on twitter.

Actress Kajol, who has acted in two Tamil films Minsara Kanavu and Velaiyilla Pattadhari 2, has wished her South fans a happy Onam.

May the lovely festival of Onam bring more happiness in your life! #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/yl71ECKS1l — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 11, 2019

Arjun Kapoor also posted an Onam update to wish everyone on this auspicious day.

My warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Onam! Hope you all have a great year ahead .. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2019

Actor Nivin Pauly, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, also took to Twitter to wish everybody a very happy Onam with a picture of himself in traditional attire.

On Onam, Malayalis enjoy an elaborate meal spread for lunch called Sadya with their family and friends. Homes and workspaces are decorated with poo kolam (flower rangoli) and many dance styles practiced in Kerala are displayed. Many traditional dance forms including Thiruvathira, Kummattikali, Pulikali, Thumbi Thullal, Onam Kali and others are also performed.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.