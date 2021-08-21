Happy Onam 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Family and Friends

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, is being celebrated today, August 21. As per the Solar Calendar followed by Malayalis, Onam falls on the day of Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month of Chingam. The pious festival celebrates the appearance of Lord Vishnu’s avatar, Vamana and the subsequent homecoming of Emperor Mahabali. This year, the celebrations may not be as grand due to the ongoing pandemic situation. In such times, virtual greetings and video conferencing are the best way to exchange the wishes of the day.

In order to wish your near and dear ones on Onam 2021, you can send these messages:

May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam! May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true.

On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Onam greetings to you and your family. May the spirit of Onam festival guide you, and light your way.

On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

Like the bright flowers of Pokkalam, may your life be filled with beautiful colours. Like the boat races of Onam, may you reach your destination with full determination. Like the elaborate feast of Onam Sadhya, may you enjoy the good food every day. Happy Onam!

On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Onam Greeting to you and your family!

To extend the greetings of the day through social media you can share these Onam related quotes:

The air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colorful everywhere. Homes are adorned with bright embellishments. But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

One more Onam is coming to remind us of Maveli’s golden rule. Let me take the pleasure to wish you and your family a happy Onam festival! I wish that next year, I’ll be there to celebrate this celebration with you. Have a blessed Onam!

We celebrate Onam to mark a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy, and love blended. But to realize this dream, we need to put forward creative and sustained effort. Giving, sharing, loving, and celebrating together – that’s the essence of Onam. May this year’s Onam celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family. Happy Onam!

May Maveli thampuran visit your home and bless you on this auspicious day. May you have the most wonderful Onam celebration with your friends and family. Happy Onam!

Brotherhood and love, Peace, freedom and life. May this Loyalty Day give an end to all strife.

